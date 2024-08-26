Saudi Arabia - Dallah Healthcare Company announced the signing of a purchase and subscription agreement with Ayyan Investment Company to acquire 100 percent of Al-Salam Medical Services Company in Al-Khobar and 97.4 percent of Al-Ahsa Medical Services Company in Hofuf, through increasing the capital of Dallah Healthcare Company by issuing new shares to Ayyan Investment Company.

This is part of going forward with Dallah Healthcare Company’s strategy to expand providing healthcare services and enhancing investment growth.



The signing of the agreement is subject to obtaining the necessary approvals from the relevant authorities. This reflects Dallah Healthcare Company’s keenness to expand geographically and to keep pace with the increasing demand for healthcare services in various cities across the Kingdom.



Commenting on this step, Eng. Tarek Othman Alkasabi, chairman of the Board of Directors of Dallah Healthcare Company said: “The company is steadily and diligently implementing a solid and continuous strategy to grow and expand in providing high-quality healthcare services in various regions across the Kingdom. The Eastern Province is one of the important regions, and it is distinguished by its proximity to Gulf countries such as Bahrain, Qatar, and Kuwait.”



For his part, Dr. Ahmed Babaeer, CEO of Dallah Healthcare Company, stated that Al-Salam Hospital in Al-Khobar and Al-Ahsa Hospital in Hofuf will be a qualitative addition to Dallah Healthcare's network of hospitals, which includes Dallah Al Nakheel Hospital, Dallah Namar Hospital, Kingdom hospital & Consulting Clinics (58.64 percent stake), Dr. Mohammed Al Fagih Hospital (31.21 percent stake) in Riyadh, the International Medical Center (27.18 percent stake) in Jeddah and Makkah Medical Center (92 percent) in Makkah, as well as Dallah Clinics, Dallah Home Care and Dallah Pharma for pharmaceutical industries.



Earlier, Dallah Healthcare Company announced that it had signed a memorandum of understanding with Ayyan Investment Company to purchase its shares in both Al-Ahsa Medical Services Company, which owns Al-Ahsa Hospital in Hofuf, and Al-Salam Medical Services Company, which owns Al-Salam Hospital in Al-Khobar.



It is worth mentioning that Dallah Healthcare Company currently includes a number of hospitals and clinics, in addition to providing home care services. Last year, the number of patients visiting Dallah Hospitals exceeded 2.5 million.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).