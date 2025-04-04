ABU DHABI – Maseera Holding for Financial Investments (Maseera), a portfolio company of 2PointZero, a transformational global investment platform and a subsidiary of International Holding Company (IHC), today announced the successful acquisition of ADVA, an innovative Egyptian consumer finance platform.

This strategic transaction establishes ADVA as Maseera’s dedicated technology and data analytics hub for North Africa and marks a critical milestone in Maseera’s regional expansion strategy.

This move is part of Maseera’s broader growth strategy following its acquisition by 2PointZero. As announced earlier this year, 2PointZero has committed US$ 1 billion in long-term capital to support Maseera’s mission of building a transcontinental platform focused on financial inclusion, initially targeting key underserved markets across the globe.

“In ADVA, we found a company that shares our vision and values, particularly the belief that financial services must be accessible, affordable, and human-centered,” said Amro Abouesh, CEO of Maseera. “Together, we will harness the power of data and AI to deliver transformative financial solutions tailored to Egypt’s middle and low-income segments”.

By integrating Maseera’s advanced AI technologies, the combined platform is poised to redefine the customer experience in digital finance, creating faster, more inclusive, and highly personalised lending solutions for underserved populations across Egypt.

As part of its next phase of growth, ADVA has applied for Egypt’s first digital consumer finance license, a regulatory breakthrough that will enable end-to-end onboarding through electronic Know Your Customer (e-KYC) procedures and legally binding e-signatures.

This move positions ADVA to dramatically reduce barriers to access for over 50 million underbanked Egyptians, in alignment with national priorities for financial inclusion and digital transformation.

Following the acquisition, ADVA will exclusively focus on Egypt’s consumer finance market, developing tailored financial products for essential life needs while enhancing credit access for historically underserved groups.

The transaction is fully aligned with Egypt’s national digital transformation and financial inclusion agenda. It also reinforces Maseera’s, and by extension, 2PointZero’s, commitment to building sustainable, impact-driven platforms that empower communities and unlock scalable value across emerging markets.



