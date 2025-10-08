ABU DHABI - Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, in partnership with Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE: ACHR), today announced plans to establish the first hospital-based vertiport in the UAE, providing direct eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing) aircraft access to one of the region’s most prominent hospital facilities.

The goal is to enable passengers to travel from Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi to nearby locations in just minutes, dramatically reducing travel times compared to traditional ground transportation.

The two companies are exploring both non-emergency passenger use cases and time-critical organ transport. These operations would utilise Midnight, Archer’s electric aircraft designed to carry up to four passengers while producing less noise and emissions than a traditional helicopter, and would use the planned passenger-carrying cabin configuration for both purposes.

This partnership is another step forward in Archer’s planned launch of its commercial operations in Abu Dhabi. Archer plans to support Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi in upgrading its existing helipad to enable both traditional helicopter and eVTOL aircraft operations.

“This partnership showcases the breadth of Archer’s network vision - connecting not just places, but pillars of life in Abu Dhabi,” said Bryan Bernhard, Chief Growth & Infrastructure Officer at Archer. “Following our first hybrid vertiport approval at the Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal earlier this year, this next location demonstrates how Archer and the GCAA are working together to unlock a city-wide ecosystem for advanced air mobility.”

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi is internationally recognised for its world-class care and is a key regional destination for medical tourism. With this new vertiport, patients and visitors are expected to have enhanced access to the hospital.

“We are excited about the partnership with Archer to advance access to Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s patient-centered care,” said Dr. Georges-Pascal Haber, CEO of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi. “This new mode of emission-free transport aligns with Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s commitment to sustainability, gives additional options to many patients travelling to our hospital for care, and provides our thriving organ transplant program with fast logistics.”

Archer’s launch network in the UAE continues to leverage the GCAA’s regulatory framework for hybrid vertiports, which enables the simultaneous operation of conventional helicopters and eVTOL aircraft on the same infrastructure. Archer plans to continue to partner with leading institutions across the capital to convert existing helipads into certified vertiports in alignment with Abu Dhabi’s strategic vision for advanced air mobility.