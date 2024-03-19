Bahrain - Awali Hospital, the oldest and most prestigious medical centres in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has inaugurated a state-of-the-art radiology department equipped with the first-of-its-kind magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) device in the region.

The department that has been also fitted out with 128 computed tomography (CT) imaging device, and latest technologies, was inaugurated in the presence of members of the Hospital’s Board of Directors and Bapco Energies Executives Management, who took a tour of the new facility, led by Dr Tariq Hameed, Awali Hospital Chief Medical Officer.

Dr Abdulrahman Jawahery, Chief Executive Officer of Bapco Refining, a subsidiary of Bapco Energies, praised the advanced facilities at the department, laying emphasis on the importance of state-of-the-art medical equipment to provide patients with precise diagnosis.

In 2023, Dr Abdulrahman Jawahery, inaugurated the hospital’s new expansion, which included several new treatment units, including a hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) unit to treat diving injuries, carbon monoxide poisoning, and cancer patients.

The expansion also included a new physical therapy unit consisting of four clinics providing diagnostic, rehabilitation, and preventive services.

Awali Hospital comprises several specialised clinics managed by a group of highly experienced medical practitioners, including a team of doctors and consultants in various medical specialties, as well as a distinguished nursing staff.

The hospital was awarded the Diamond Accreditation Status for healthcare services in 2021, representing the highest classification of accreditation awarded by the National Health Regulatory Authority (NHRA) in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

