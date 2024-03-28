During the Holy Month of Ramadan, the Ataya Exhibition is covering the expenses of patients returning home after receiving treatment at the Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC) in Abu Dhabi, demonstrating its humanitarian commitment.

The initiative benefits patients from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, the Philippines, and Ghana who were admitted to hospital to receive emergency services and essential medical care until recovery and expressed their wish to return home but encountered financial challenges.

After evaluating their health and humanitarian conditions, Ataya will cover patients' travel expenses requiring medical beds equipped with essential supplies, ensuring their safe return to their countries.

During the Holy Month, Ataya is committed to intensifying its humanitarian efforts, with the initiative being the second since the start of the month. Subsequent initiatives will address critical humanitarian issues, perpetuating the ethos of generosity that is integral to Ataya’s future strategies and plans.

Since its launch in 2012, the Ataya Exhibition has prioritised the health sector due to its role in enhancing social and humanitarian development. During its previous editions, it has adopted several related initiatives.