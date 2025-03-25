Egypt - Alameda Healthcare Group, a leading healthcare provider in Egypt, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Shenzhen COMEN Medical Instruments Co., Ltd (COMEN), a China-based manufacturer of advanced medical equipment.

The agreement aims to integrate cutting-edge medical technologies into Alameda’s healthcare facilities, reinforcing the group’s commitment to delivering world-class healthcare services in Egypt.

Under this partnership, COMEN, along with its distributor Alkan Medical, will provide Alameda Group with state-of-the-art medical equipment, alongside comprehensive training, marketing support, and educational programs to enhance operational efficiency and patient care.

Commenting on the collaboration, Fahed Khater, Chairperson of Alameda Healthcare Group, stated: “We are pleased to announce our collaboration with COMEN, a company renowned for its leadership in medical technology and innovation. This partnership enables us to provide the highest quality care by integrating the latest advancements in medical equipment while enhancing operational efficiencies. We believe this collaboration will bring significant benefits not only to Alameda but also to the wider healthcare sector in Egypt. Our primary goal is to offer world-class healthcare services to our patients.”

Michael Dai, Sales Director of the International Department at COMEN, said: “We are excited about this partnership with Alameda Healthcare Group and the many opportunities it brings. By combining our expertise in advanced medical technology with Alameda’s dedication to healthcare excellence, we are confident that this collaboration will lead to significant improvements in patient care and overall healthcare outcomes. Additionally, we see this partnership as a key contributor to the growth and development of Egypt’s healthcare sector.”

This strategic alliance marks a significant step in advancing Egypt’s medical services, leveraging global innovation to improve patient care and healthcare infrastructure across Alameda Healthcare Group’s network.

