UAE - The Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Thumbay Group, aimed at boosting the medical tourism sector in the emirate.

The memorandum marks the beginning of a collaborative effort to expand and fortify cooperation between the two entities, further establishing Ajman as a premier destination for medical treatment and healthcare services.

This collaboration encompasses active participation by ADTD in both local and international medical conferences and exhibitions, with the primary objective of raising awareness and promoting medical tourism in Ajman.

Patients from Nigeria

A notable highlight of this partnership was the recent visit of distinguished doctors from India, organised as part of a promotional roadshow held recently in India. This successful endeavour led to the arrival of the first group of patients from Nigeria, with ADTD providing extensive logistical and visa support, as well as streamlining administrative procedures.

Under the guidance and coordination of the Ajman Department of Tourism Development, Thumbay Group has extended exclusive offers to employees and guests of hotel establishments within the Emirate of Ajman, effective from October 3, running for a full year. This initiative reflects the ongoing commitment to promoting medical tourism in Ajman, offering distinctive therapeutic experiences, and delivering high-quality healthcare services to the local community and visitors alike.

Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director General of ADTD, said: "Ajman has firmly established itself as a distinguished and unique medical destination, and we are dedicated to fortifying this vital sector. Our partnership with Thumbay Group opens new horizons for promoting therapeutic tourism in the Emirate of Ajman and enhancing its competitiveness in this domain."

Global hub

Dr Thumbay Moideen, Founder and President of the Thumbay Group, said: "This partnership underscores our dedication to economic development in Ajman, contributing to its recognition as a standout global hub for medical tourism."

Sultan Ali Al Nuaimi, Director of Licensing & Tourism Standard Department at ADTD, reaffirmed ADTD’s commitment to supporting strategic partners and seizing opportunities to develop medical tourism in the emirate, ultimately enhancing the experience of residents and visitors and aligning with the department's vision.

