Egypt - Admaius Capital Partners, a private equity investor with a focus on Africa’s growth markets, has today announced a strategic partnership with Parkville Holding Company B.V., a prominent healthcare and wellness firm in Egypt known for its operation in various high-growth sectors.

This collaboration will empower Parkville to broaden its regional influence by capitalizing on its established brands, robust product pipeline, and Admaius’ expansive network.

The partnership is a testament to Admaius’ commitment to investing in sectors that drive economic and social advancement in Africa, such as digital infrastructure, financial services, fast-moving consumer goods, healthcare, and education.

Egypt’s consumer healthcare market is marked by robust demand, bolstered by heightened consumer awareness and a shift towards domestically produced goods.

Parkville boasts a leading medical marketing team with established connections to Egypt’s physicians, medical centers, and pharmacies, earning significant trust within the medical community for the quality and effectiveness of its products.

Admaius Capital Partners received advisory services from Matouk Bassiouny, while Zilla Capital served as the exclusive financial advisor to Parkville Ltd and its founders. Legal counsel for Parkville Ltd and its founders was provided by Adsero.

Marlon Chigwende, Managing Partner at Admaius, commented on the investment: “Our investment in Parkville epitomizes our strategic approach. With its exceptional quality, dynamic leadership, and rapid growth within our key focus areas, Parkville is poised for even greater expansion. As investors aligned with impactful outcomes, we support businesses that deliver benefits to all stakeholders, including customers and employees. Parkville’s dedication to offering high-quality, affordable products meets the needs of its predominantly female clientele.”

“We remain optimistic about the potential to support formidable Egyptian entrepreneurs eager to elevate their businesses.”

Sherif Bassiouny, Co-Founder of Parkville, expressed his enthusiasm: “Admaius joining our venture marks a significant milestone in our pursuit of excellence and innovation. Their wealth of experience and resources are invaluable as we introduce new products, foster our workforce’s development, and maximize value for our investors and stakeholders. With Admaius’ backing, we’re poised to surpass our growth objectives, bolstering our footprint in the MEA region and beyond.”

