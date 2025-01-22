Riyadh: Forty Canadian companies have expressed interest in investing in Saudi Arabia's healthcare sector during a Saudi-Canadian healthcare gathering organized by the Federation of Saudi Chambers (FSC) on Tuesday.

The event, held at the FSC headquarters in Riyadh, saw significant participation from investors from both countries.



Chairman of the Saudi-Canadian Business Council Mohammed bin Nasser Al-Duleim emphasized the council's pivotal role in enhancing trade relations and fostering investment between Saudi Arabia and Canada. He provided an overview of Vision 2030 projects and discussed the incentives and support offered by the Kingdom to foreign investors.



Ambassador of Canada to Saudi Arabia Jean-Philippe Linteau commended the efforts to strengthen economic ties between the two nations. He highlighted the joint business council's contributions and noted the strong interest of Canadian companies in Saudi Arabia's healthcare sector, particularly given the ongoing advancements in this field.



The gathering showcased investment opportunities within the Saudi healthcare sector, emphasizing the objective to increase private sector participation to 25 percent by 2030.



Saudi Arabia and Canada continue to actively enhance their economic relations, particularly in the healthcare sector, amid significant growth and expansion in this field and the attractive incentives offered to investors.