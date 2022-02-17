The Southeast Asian fintech has also received $150 million in debt lines from institutional investors.

Part of the funding will be distributed to former and existing employees through stock share buybacks, TechCrunch reported.

Funding Societies payout online loans ranging from $500 to $1.5 million, and it has lent more than $2 billion in business funding since its launch in 2015.

The round also had participation form new investors like VNG Corporation, Rapyd Ventures, EDBI, Indies Capital, K3 Ventures, Ascend Vietnam.