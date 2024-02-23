HANOI - The People's Committee of Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh City has issued a plan to implement policies supporting innovative startup projects in the city in the 2024-2028 period, which is expected to benefit nearly 2,000 projects.

According to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), the southern economic hub aims to support more than 1,000 innovative startup projects at the pre-seed stage, along with more than 700 others at the seed stage and 200 in the stage of seeking adventure investors.

To this end, the city will organise training courses for science-technology organisations, innovation centres, intermediary organisations supporting innovative startups, and educational institutions with activities to assist innovation activities.