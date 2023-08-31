Riyadh – Global payments solution provider Checkout.com will be a sponsor and a first-time exhibitor at Seamless Saudi Arabia 2023, which will take place for two days in September, according to a press release.

The platform will bring the latest payment solutions to Saudi Arabia's digital economy during the event, which will have Mubasher as a media partner.

Checkout.com will share insights on how the current digital payment tools can revolutionise the consumer experience and drive growth for enterprises and businesses.

According to the latest Checkout.com research e-commerce, Saudi Arabia has 91% of consumers now prefer to shop online, which highlights the need for seamless and secure payment solutions.

Meanwhile, the buy now, pay later (BNPL) options are currently booming across the Kingdom, with half of consumers having adopted BNPL services in 2022. This would generate a profitable $89 billion opportunity for merchants in the MENA region by 2030.

General Manager for MENA at Checkout.com, Remo Giovanni Abbondandolo, said: "Our report shows that 78% of consumers in Saudi Arabia said they will maintain or increase their level of e-commerce spending this year, with that in mind, merchants need a payments partner not a provider.”

Abbonandolo added: “We look forward to welcoming Seamless Saudi Arabia visitors to our stand and showcase to them how Checkout.com can enable them to innovate and build for the future.”

From his side, Abdullah Alassaf, General Manager for Saudi Arabia at Checkout.com, noted: "We are committed to supporting businesses in Saudi Arabia thrive in the digital economy and drive more growth from their payments, in alignment with Vision 2030 and helping the nation work towards its goal of being a 70% cashless society by 2030."

It is worth noting that the platform has been operating in Saudi Arabia since 2014, while it was the first global payments platform to secure acquiring licence from the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE), which cemented its position as a leader across the MENA region.

Seamless Saudi Arabia entered strategic partnerships with Saudi Payments as well as Fintech Saudi to endorse the anticipated event.

