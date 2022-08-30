Qatar - beIN Media Group, the global sports and entertainment broadcaster, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with SkipCash, a locally-owned mobile payment app.

The partnership gives users the additional option to make cashless payments with beIN in-store, ensuring a convenient and efficient platform to supplement pre-existing payment methods.

To mark the occasion, a commemorative MoU signing ceremony took place at beIN’s Mena HQ, in the presence of Manager of Regional Sales at beIN Mena Hamad Aljaber and Founder and Managing Director of SkipCash Mohammed Al-Delaimi.

Customer experience

Aljaber said: “We’re proud to have secured this partnership and to be supporting an innovative local business, joining forces as we continue to work towards Qatar National Vision 2030 and helping the country to achieve an advanced digital economy. beIN is always committed to providing the best and most convenient customer experience, which is why we are pleased to add SkipCash to our bouquet of digital payment methods right before the world’s most prestigious event - the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - catering to a wide range of sports and entertainment fans.”

Al-Delaimi said: “With SkipCash integrated into beIN’s payment options, users will be able to link their credit cards securely in the SkipCash app, pay at beIN kiosks using the QR Code, plus archive their payments receipts. We are thrilled to have the opportunity to work with beIN at this time, with all eyes set on Qatar. We feel a sense of responsibility to show the world just how easy it is to roam the country with just a smartphone in hand.”

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).