Mastercard has partnered with the fintech solutions provider egabi FSI to widen financial institutions and non-traditional partners’ access to new embedded finance and digital lending services all over Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Africa, as a per an emailed release on May 3rd.

Embedded finance will allow consumers to access financial services while using non-banking platforms or tools.

Under the partnership, Mastercard will activate and boost egabi’s digital-lending capabilities and assets to provide comprehensive lending propositions to financial institutions and fintech companies, along with offering Mastercard’s Digital First products to issuers wishing to access the digital lending world.

In addition, Mastercard’s technology and egabi’s digital lending platforms will enable organizations to enter the digital lending world, allowing consumers to benefit from the pay now, buy later (BNPL) services and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to seek microfinance solutions.

“Through our multi-rail capabilities, we can solve pain points for multiple customer segments, and enable partners to quickly go to market with the ability to effectively scale,” Gaurang Shah, Mastercard’s Executive Vice President, Product, and Engineering, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Africa, said.

“We believe that this partnership will open doors for wider market coverage and together with Mastercard will be able to redefine the digital lending industry in the region,” Ahmed Sameh, CEO of egabi FSI, noted.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).