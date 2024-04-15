Dubai – Al Ansari Exchange, a subsidiary of Al Ansari Financial Services, partnered with Al Etihad Payments (AEP), a unit of the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE), to boost seamless payments.

The two entities will utilise Aani, an instant payment platform aimed to enhance the digital payments landscape in the UAE, according to a press release.

Through this partnership, Al Ansari Exchange customers have access to simple, secure, and instant digital payments, such as money transfers, bill settlement and peer-to-peer payments via the recipient’s mobile number, email or QR code, instead of the usual exchange of long and complex International Bank Account Numbers (IBANs).

By linking their accounts to the Aani app, Al Ansari Exchange customers can implement their transactions at any of the Al Ansari Exchange branches across the UAE or on the mobile app.

This initiative aligns with Al Ansari Exchange’s objectives to back the UAE’s government commitment to digitise the economy and advance the financial sector.

Ali Al Najjar, Chief Operating Officer at Al Ansari Exchange, said: “Our collaboration with Al Etihad Payments represents our ongoing commitment to digital innovation and prioritising customer needs.”

Jan Pilbauer, CEO of Al Etihad Payments, commented: “By integrating Aani into their services, financial institutions not only enhance their offerings but also contribute to the advancement of a cashless society, ushering in a future where innovation and collaboration redefine the way we transact.”

Last March, the DFM-listed company witnessed a surge in money transfers from the UAE to Egypt.

