Egypt - GrubTech, the UAE’s leading cloud kitchens and restaurants tech solutions provider, signed an agreement with Geidea — a leading e-payments and fintech platform — to provide its services for the PoSs of GrubTech’s clients.

This cooperation will avail an added value and new merits for GrubTech’s clients in the Egyptian market.

GrubTech’s Egypt Country Manager Osama Harfoush, and Head of Commercials at Geidea Ahmed Magdy signed the agreement in the presence of GrubTech’s Founder and CEO Mohamed Al-Fayed, the General Manager of Geidea in Egypt Ahmed Nader, and the Commercial Director of GrubTech in Egypt Ahmed Walid.

Founded in 2019, GrubTech is a platform that provides tech solutions to manage cloud kitchens and restaurants in a way that enables them to automate their businesses and manage the food delivery process online.

GrubTech also provides sales and marketing solutions, as well as in-depth analyses of restaurants data, that contribute to accelerating their work and reducing their costs as well.

Meanwhile, Geidea is currently the most favoured choice for merchants in the Egyptian market who seek to count on the fastest and easiest e-payment solutions.

For the first time in the local market, Geidea is providing unique and integrated services that qualify it to acquire a large market share of the e-payments industry in Egypt.

Commenting on the signing, Al-Fayed said that this agreement is a part of the company’s strategy to expand in establishing grand commercial partnerships with major key players in the food and beverages (F&B) market in MENA.

“This cooperation will initially come into effect in Egypt and then other countries that GrubTech operates in, including in MENA, Asia, and the rest of Africa,” Al-Fayed added.

For his part, Harfoush expressed his excitement for inking the agreement, asserting that it represents a significant step in terms of GrubTech’s plan to build a system that integrates with its objectives to create a platform that contains all solutions restaurants and cafes in the local market need.

“The tech solutions GrubTech provides benefit its clients by simplifying transactions and adopting digital transformation policies that are being implemented globally to achieve the UN’s sustainable development goals by 2030,” he said.

Furthermore, Nader said that he is pleased with the partnership with GrubTech, given that it is one of the leading tech-solutions providers, as well as a designer of cloud kitchens and restaurant management systems.

“This agreement is pivotal for Geidea in order to expand in the F&B market that is growing rapidly in Egypt. It will also enable cafes and restaurant owners to work more efficiently while providing a better experience in terms of online food delivery. Moreover, it will help business owners increase their sales by utilising multifarious trademarks via a single window in an easy way,” he said.

Finally, Magdy said that Gidea’s vision is to provide all merchants and business owners with innovative payment solutions that help grow their businesses and facilitate their management.

“By collaborating with GrubTech, we target expanding our operations in the F&B sector by introducing cutting-edge e-payment solutions. The cloud kitchens and restaurants sector is rapidly growing in Egypt due to the accelerating digital transformation, which gives us a significant opportunity to provide an all-in-one operating system that eases the process for our clientsm,” he said.

