ArabFinance: Fawry for Banking Technology and Electronic Payment (FWRY) is planning to resume expansions in African markets after its investment in Sudan, Al Mal News reported on March 27th, citing a company official.

The company is considering investments in many African countries including – but not limited to- Nigeria and Southern countries, the source added.

The source stressed that Fawry’s expansion plans will be aimed at increasing its business volume and attract new customers to its platform.

It is worth mentioning that Fawry signed an agreement with Sudanese payments platform (Cashi) to offer Cashi’s services through Fawry’s point-of-sale (POS) systems.

Fawry is an Egypt-based company that provides an electronic payment network. The company allows users to pay bills in multiple channels, such as online, using automated teller machines, mobile wallets, and retail points.