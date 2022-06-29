Cairo – PaySky has partnered with Visa to launch Yalla Card and Super App in the UAE to provide UAE residents with digital solutions for financial and non-financial services.

The launch of PaySky’s products in the UAE followed the fintech firm’s operations in Egypt, where it was first launched, according to a press release.

The company introduced Yalla Super App in the Egyptian market during the first quarter (Q1) of 2022, which boosted its plan of expanding in the UAE.

Founder and CEO of PaySky, Waleed Sadek, said: "[The expansion] came after the remarkable achievements of Yalla Super App and Yalla Card in Egypt, where the number of downloads exceeded 800,000 downloads in the first 100 days after its launch, with a total number of transactions exceeding 500,000 and a transaction volume exceeding [EGP 500 million].”

Sadek noted that PaySky’s vision is to serve “1 billion consumers and 1 million businesses with the best-of-breed digital financial services and solutions.”

