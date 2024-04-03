Capital.com, the high-growth global trading platform and fintech group whose trading volumes surpassed USD$1 trillion in 2023, has announced that it is joining the UAE’s #NextGenFDI initiative for digitally-enabled businesses as it opens a new subsidiary, Capital Com MENA Securities Trading LLC (Capital Com MENA), based in the UAE.

The new entity will be the operating headquarters for the region as the firm consolidates its position in the UAE market and as it looks to expand across MENA and Asia. The announcement comes after the company last week received full regulatory approval from the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA).

Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, said, “The UAE is attracting world-class technology companies with bold growth plans and global ambitions. These businesses recognise that the UAE offers not just one of the most vibrant ecosystems in the world, but also serves as an access point to expanding regional economies and the high-growth markets of Asia and Africa.

"Our #NextGenFDI programme continues to draw top global firms and is becoming an essential pillar as the UAE seeks to attract capital in all its forms – technological, human and financial. Companies like Capital.com are helping us to secure our position as one of the world’s most dynamic, future-focused global hubs,” he added.

Kypros Zoumidou, Group Chief Executive Officer, Capital.com, said, “Capital.com’s foray into the UAE marks an important development in our global growth trajectory. As a cutting edge fintech company regulated across multiple jurisdictions, the UAE was a natural choice for our first subsidiary in the region. With its business-friendly ecosystem, supportive market-entry requirements, flourishing knowledge-based economy, and perfect location as a base for wider expansion, the UAE continues to cement its position as a dynamic tech hub for innovative companies with global ambitions. We look forward to joining the #NextGenFDI community.”

Capital.com is set to become a leading member of the UAE’s #NextGenFDI Programme, a government-led initiative enabling cutting-edge companies from around the world to establish and expand their operations in the UAE. In 2022, the company was a sponsor of the UAE’s NextGenTalent initiative, which was aimed at developing the capabilities of local youth and preparing future leaders in the technology sector.

NextGenTalent brought together 5,000 students from Emirati universities to learn essential advanced technology skills from industry leaders from the likes of META, Oracle, Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Stripe. Under the NextGen FDI Programme, Capital.com will not only benefit from the UAE’s robust tech ecosystem, but also its deep talent pool. Capital.com was also one of the sponsors of the Ministry of Economy’s activities at the inaugural COP 28 Trade Day last December.