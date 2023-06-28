UAE – Orient Finance, online financial trading company that is located in Dubai, announced the offering of Demo Trading Accounts to empower businesses.

The demo account is accessible around-the-clock and is designed to endorse trading capabilities and skills while facilitating strategy development, according to a press release.

Contributing to the overall growth of companies in both the UAE and globally, the new tool can be accessed through mobile apps and web browsers where the users will be able to receive different features specifically designed to support businesses in their trading endeavours.

Orient Finance noted that with a $25,000 account value, businesses are provided with sufficient virtual money to experiment and improve trading abilities and strategies.

Managing Director (MD) at Orient Finance, Seraj Asad Khan, stated: “At Orient Finance, we are committed to assisting our customers succeed in their trading endeavours by providing reliable services and tools. With this goal in mind, we have developed the Demo Account, a powerful resource designed to enhance businesses' confidence and facilitate the refinement of their trading strategies and skills.”

The demo account acts as a testing ground for new techniques and allows firms to utilise their tactics and strategies before putting them into practice with actual money.

Orient Finance noted: “With no financial obligation or costs, they can be leveraged by businesses to experiment with a variety of trading methods without concern about financial loss or any other risks.”

The demo account also includes a committed Relationship Manager to assist firms in succeeding in trading journeys and acquiring new skills.

The MD added: “Through its provision, we seek to deliver a beneficial learning experience that helps businesses to make informed trading decisions. By utilising the demo account, businesses can enhance their trading capabilities by gaining control and a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics. In essence, trading with a demo account can be beneficial for investors who seek to perform well for trading.”

