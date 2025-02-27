UAE – Checkout.com and Mastercard have teamed up to facilitate seamless money transfers for individuals and businesses in the UAE, according to a press release.

The global payments solution provider will leverage Mastercard Move’s money movement solutions to allow its customers to send funds directly to Mastercard cards in a fast, convenient, and secure way.

This partnership will facilitate a wide range of use cases, including insurance disbursements, wallet cashouts and refunds, securing more flexibility and speed to businesses and individuals.

Mete Guney, Executive Vice President, Commercial and New Payment Flows, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (EEMEA) at Mastercard, said: “Together we will set a new standard for payment technologies in the region, enabling faster, more secure payment flows that meet the evolving needs of our customers.”

“We are excited to be the first acquirer to introduce the next phase of Mastercard Move, a tool that will enable us to further empower businesses with streamlined payment solutions, driving their performance,” Remo Giovanni Abbondandolo, MENA’s General Manager at Checkout.com, stated.

Mastercard Move’s portfolio spans 180 countries and more than 150 currencies, with access to over 95% of the world’s banked population.

In January, Checkout.com and noqodi joined forces to promote the payment experience for businesses and consumers in the UAE.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

