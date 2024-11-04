Zain Bahrain, a leading telecommunications provider in the kingdom, has announced that it has teamed up with global telecom major Ericsson to launch its new hybrid power solution designed to harness renewable energy and significantly cut fuel consumption.

The new Ericsson Hybrid Power Solution has been designed to significantly reduce fuel consumption and enhance operational efficiency. This innovative solution reflects Zain's commitment to sustainability and the Kingdom's vision to minimize carbon footprints.

According to Zain, the Hybrid Power system combines a diesel generator with lithium batteries to optimise energy use. When commercial grid power is unavailable, during different periods of the day, energy consumption will be supplied by lithium batteries, reducing the need for the diesel engine to run continuously using the Ericsson Smart controller.

In contrast, traditional diesel generators operate at full capacity regardless of demand, resulting in excessive fuel consumption and increased emissions, it stated.

By implementing this hybrid solution, Zain Bahrain aims to reduce fuel usage, achieving a daily average of 25% reduction in fuel consumption, thereby lowering operational costs associated with diesel refilling and maintenance.

The hybrid power system also promotes a cleaner environment by minimizing harmful CO2 emissions and contributing to a more sustainable future, it stated.

Amar Buali, the Zain Bahrain Director, Access Network, IP, Cyber Security & Building Services, said: "We are excited to introduce Ericsson Hybrid Power enhancement as part of our ongoing efforts to innovate and lead in sustainable practices within the telecom sector."

"This initiative underscores our dedication in supporting the kingdom's sustainability goals, demonstrating the group's commitment to reducing its carbon footprint while providing exceptional services to its customers," he added.

