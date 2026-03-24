Egypt has entered a new phase of offshore gas exploration with the arrival of the Valaris DS-12 in its territorial waters, marking the start of a drilling programme targeting four new wells in the Mediterranean Sea.

The advanced drillship is set to begin operations with one production well and one exploratory well for BP. This will be followed by the drilling of two additional exploratory wells for Arcius Energy, a joint venture between BP and ADNOC.

The move reflects growing confidence among major international energy companies in Egypt’s investment climate, particularly within the petroleum sector. This confidence has been reinforced by a series of incentive-driven reforms implemented by the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, aimed at accelerating exploration, development, and production activities.

As part of its broader strategy, the ministry—alongside its partners—is pursuing an ambitious plan for 2026 that includes drilling more than 100 exploratory wells, in addition to development wells across existing fields.

The initiative is designed to maximise the utilisation of Egypt’s oil and gas resources and unlock new discoveries that will strengthen the country’s production capacity. It also positions expanded exploration activity as a cornerstone for achieving steady and sustainable growth in domestic output, paving the way for a significant transformation in Egypt’s energy sector over the next five years.

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