PHOTO
LONDON: Crude oil loadings from Saudi Arabia's Red Sea port of Yanbu averaged about 3.5 million barrels per day in the week beginning April 13, Kpler data showed, 17% lower than the previous week, and their lowest since the second week of March.
* Loadings in the week starting April 6 averaged about 4 million bpd to 4.2 million bpd according to Kpler and LSEG data, just below an all-time record of about 4.3 million bpd in the week of March 23.
* "One possible factor behind the drop ... could be the vessel mix: for the week commencing April 13 we had more Aframax and Suezmax loadings, whereas the week commencing April 6 saw a higher share of VLCCs," Kpler analyst Johannes Rauball said.
* Yanbu is the only Saudi port loading crude for export to other major markets in Asia and Europe as flows through the Strait of Hormuz remain constrained.
* Saudi Arabia said earlier this month that it had restored full pumping capacity on the East-West pipeline, which links Yanbu to the eastern region, to around 7 million bpd, after assessing damage from attacks during the conflict.
* The port has not managed yet to load in a sustained manner at its nameplate capacity of above 5 million bpd, shipping data showed, though it has exceeded those levels on certain days.
* Aramco declined to comment. (Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar, Nerijus Adomaitis, and Jonathan Saul Editing by Tomasz Janowski)