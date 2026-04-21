Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation (Kahramaa) has invited bids for a major 2026 expansion of the country’s power transmission system.

The tender covers an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for new substations across multiple voltage levels, including 400/132/11kV, 132/11kV and 66/11kV facilities, as well as the installation of 400kV extra-high voltage cables, said Kahramaa said in a statement.

The project forms part of the utility’s broader strategy to expand its transmission network and improve reliability and operational efficiency.

The work has been divided into several packages, including the construction of new 132/11kV and 66/11kV substations, the development of a 400/220/132kV substation, upgrades to existing substations, and the installation of 400kV power cables, said the statement.

The deadline for submitting the bids has been set at May 14.-TradeArabia News Service

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