The UAE’s decision to exit Opec and Opec+ marks a significant turning point in global oil markets, according to an expert at eToro, a key trading and investing platform.

The key oil major announced that it will be leaving the producer alliance effective May 1, ending nearly six decades of membership.

The move reflects a broader strategic shift as the country seeks greater flexibility over its production policy amid rising capacity and changing market conditions, remarked eToro Market Analyst Sam North, highlighting shifting geopolitical dynamics and evolving supply expectations.

Commenting on the development, North said the UAE’s 'shocker' decision ends a long innings inside the oil producers’ club and marks a serious shift in the geopolitics of crude.

"For markets, this is about more than one country wanting to pump more oil. The UAE has spent heavily to lift production capacity toward 5 million barrels per day, and Opec+ quotas had increasingly looked like it was stifling a growing economy," said the expert.

Leaving gives Abu Dhabi more room to monetise those investments. The timing also matters. This comes against a backdrop of regional security frustration, tensions around Iran and the Strait of Hormuz, and a sense that consumers are once again being squeezed by high energy costs and depleted strategic reserves.

The immediate dip in Brent showed the market’s first instinct: more UAE barrels could mean more supply and lower prices. But the rebound also told the other half of the story.

According to North, extra capacity does not instantly become risk-free supply when regional bottlenecks and security threats remain front and centre.

"For Opec+, this is a blow to unity and to Saudi Arabia’s ability to marshal producer discipline. It does not mean a price war starts tomorrow, but it raises the risk that one emerges if others decide to defend market share. In trading terms, this adds a new volatility premium: more potential supply, less cartel discipline, and a Gulf energy map that suddenly looks a lot less predictable," he added.

The announcement comes at a time of heightened uncertainty in global energy markets, with geopolitical tensions, supply chain constraints, and demand recovery trends all contributing to price volatility.

The UAE’s exit is expected to reshape market expectations around supply flexibility and producer coordination.

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