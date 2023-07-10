The UAE's National Oil Company (ENOC) Group has signed a 10-year agreement with QatarEnergy, the state-owned energy company, for the supply of up to 120 million barrels of condensates.

The deal was signed by QatarEnergy, for and on behalf of Qatar Petroleum for the Sale of Petroleum Products Company Ltd. (QPSPP), and ENOC Supply & Trading LLC, a subsidiary of ENOC, the UAE energy company said in a statement on Monday.

Terms of the agreements allows parties to further increase the condensate volumes under the contract, as additional condensate volume is expected to be exported from Qatar once the North Field East (NFE) and North Field South (NFS) expansion projects come online.

(Reporting by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

