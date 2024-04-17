Dubai’s Middle East Energy conference, which was due to take place at Dubai’s Trade Centre, has been cancelled in its entirety after record-breaking rainfall hit the country, causing flight cancellations and widespread road blockages.

A statement on the website of the conference, which was due to take place over April 16-18, but was initially postponed by a day, said organisers had taken the difficult decision to cancel, with a further statement to be issued later on Wednesday.

The event, organised by Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa Plc which is listed in London and New York, had been expecting more than 1,300 exhibitors from 90 countries.

Due to the heavy rain, Dubai’s Emirates Airline announced it was suspending check-ins until midnight Wednesday.

(Writing by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Seban Scaria)

