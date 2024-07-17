DUBAI - Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has approved 59,058 No Objection Certificate (NOC) applications in the first half of 2024 as part of the "Soqoor" programme.

The Soqoor programme makes it easier for consultants and contractors to obtain DEWA’s approval from the first time when submitting NOC applications and field operations services for their projects.

Hussain Lootah, Executive Vice President – Transmission Power at DEWA, said that the authority approved 59,058 applications for the NOC service submitted by 1,951 consultants and contractors from the beginning of this year until the end of June 2024.

The Transmission Power division approved 32,072 applications, the Distribution Power division approved 17,955 applications, and the Water & Civil division approved 9,031 applications.