MUSCAT: The 1st Oman Maritime, Ports and Energy Forum commenced here yesterday, April 29, 2025 under the auspices of Eng Said bin Hamood al Maawali, Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technology.

The forum under the theme, “Exploring Commercial Opportunities to Drive Maritime Trade,” has been organised by Ship Energy and Asyad Group. It was attended by several key officials and dignitaries.

In his keynote address, the Director General of Ports and Marine Affairs at the Ministry of Transport, Communication and Information Technology, Muhanna Moosa Baqer, highlighted the significance of the event. "This forum is important and timely on a number of counts. Firstly, it highlights the ambitions of Oman's Vision 2040, which seeks to realize Oman’s economic, technological, and human potential in the field of logistics and moving forward in harnessing the potential of the Sultanate of Oman’s natural resources and production of renewable energy." "Secondly, the world as we know it is changing quickly. There will be changes in global trade patterns and commodity flows as countries implement domestic economic decarbonization and sustainable strategies. Shipping and ports are both the drivers and facilitators of the energy transition across the globe,” he stated.

Baqer added: "The world is on the cusp of a profound energy revolution, and Oman is intent on realizing its potential to catalyze the changes required. Oman's ports have advantages of geographical in location beyond the busy Strait of Hormuz and Bab El Mandab. Its ports gives access to over two hundred shipping lanes, offering direct links into markets in Africa, Asia, Europe, and The Americas." Stella Kloth, Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Oman, highlighted the significance of knowledge transfer and bilateral cooperation. "When dealing with issues like climate change and the energy transition, sharing knowledge and cooperation is vital to achieve desired results and to create possibilities for innovation. Innovation can provide new opportunities and solutions to limit climate change and reduce the effects of it. Innovation can also help us in reducing the impact and to make the maritime sector more sustainable and future proof. And this aligns seamlessly with the Oman Vision 2040 and with the sustainable development goals, and particularly SDG number nine, which stipulates that nations must build resilient infrastructure, promote inclusive and sustainable industrialization, and foster innovation,” she said.

Ambassador Kloth added, “One major path for innovation in the maritime sector is the adoption of sustainable fuels and energy sources. This shift not only helps reduce the impact of climate change but also creates new opportunities for the export of sustainable fuels. By sharing our knowledge, we can accelerate the transition toward more sustainable fuels and energy sources, while also opening up new export possibilities.” Highlighting the strength of the bilateral relationship between the two nations, Kloth also pointed to the ongoing cooperation between the Port of Rotterdam and the Port of Sohar describing it as “a partnership that underscores our shared commitment to advancing maritime trade and infrastructure.” Addressing the event, the CEO of Asyad Ports and Free Zones, Omar bin Mahmoud al Mahrazi, emphasized Oman’s ambitious approach to positioning itself as a logistics hub. "Oman's strategic vision guided by the wise leadership of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik — may Allah protect him — places logistics, and transport at the heart of national development. The Sultanate's geographic location, political stability, and modern infrastructure positions it as a natural gateway for global trade, yet our ambition goes beyond geography. We aim to redefine efficiency, resilience, and integration in supply chains, not only in the region, but worldwide,” he shared.

The first day of the 2-day forum included multiple panel discussions addressing various topics including developments of Omani ports, the bunkering market, the role of digitalisation in shipping and bunkering, Oman’s role in maritime transition, and decarbonisation in shipping and ports.

According to officials, over 200 participants from 70 global institutions in the maritime and energy sectors took part in the forum.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

