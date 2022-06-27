UAE-based energy firm Dana Gas today confirmed it has temporarily suspended its KM 250 expansion project after two small rockets landed in Khor Mor Block in Kurdistan, Iraq.

The company said in a statement to Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) that the rockets landed on Friday and Saturday, but there were no injuries or damage, however, security enhancements were needed.

Dana Gas said it was closely coordinating with the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and the Iraqi Government, with more local armed forces now assigned to protect the facilities.

“As a response to these attacks the KRG has taken all necessary measures to enhance security measures in Khor Mor including the mobilisation of further armed forces to protect the facilities,” the statement said.

The attacks on Khor Mor Block are the second and third reported within seven days.

(Writing by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Seban Scaria)

