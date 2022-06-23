UAE-based energy firm Dana Gas said a small rocket landed inside the Khor Mor gas field in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq on Wednesday.

"No damage occurred, and production operations continued normally without interruption," the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange-listed company said in a bourse filing on Thursday.

Two contractor staff were treated for minor injuries related to the blast but have returned to work, it added.

Local security services are conducting a full investigation and the KRG has enhanced measures and security forces in the area.

Dana Gas and Crescent Petroleum jointly operate the Khor Mor and Chemchemal gas fields, two of the biggest in Iraq, on behalf of the Pearl Petroleum consortium.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

