Emirates Water and Electricity Company (Ewec) has announced that leading global utility developers - French group Engie; Spanish majors Acciona Agua and GS Inima as well as a consortium of FCC Aqualia and Orascom Construction Industries has expressed interests in the development of Saadiyat Island Reverse Osmosis Independent Water Project (IWP).

The project consists of a state-of-the-art greenfield RO seawater desalination plant strategically situated on Saadiyat Island.

Utilising cutting-edge, low-carbon-intensive RO technology, the standalone plant will desalinate nearly 273,000 cu m per day of seawater, stated EW.

The seventh RO water desalination project in Ewec’s portfolio, it is set for commercial operations is Q3 2027.

According to Ewec, the RFP was issued to bidders who passed the qualification process following the expressions of interest (EOI) stage.

A total of 41 companies and consortiums had submitted EOIs, while 19 companies and consortiums qualified for the RFP stage after submitting statements of qualification, it stated.

Following the submissions, the proposals will undergo a detailed technical and commercial evaluation process to select the best proposal.

The winning bidder will be announced in Q4 who will then sign the water purchase agreement with Ewec.

CEO Othman Al Ali said: "Ewec is focused on transitioning to a reverse osmosis-centred infrastructure, and with this key project we grow a step closer to achieving our strategic goal of producing 90% of water through reverse osmosis capacity by 2030, and ensuring nearly carbon-free water production by 2031."

"Our mission is aligned with the realisation of the UAE Water Security Strategy 2036, ultimately contributing to the achievement of the UAE Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative," he stated.

"We look forward to collaborating with the awarded partner to further strengthen Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s position as a leading hub for sustainable development," he added.

