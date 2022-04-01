DUBAI- The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure discussed, with a delegation from Broward County, Florida, visiting the UAE, ways of strengthening their cooperation in infrastructure, housing and transport.

Their discussion took place during a meeting between Sheikh Nasser Al Qasimi, Assistant Under-Secretary for Infrastructure and Transport Regulation at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, and Michael Udine, Mayor of Broward County, and his delegation.

During the meeting, the US delegation was briefed about the UAE’s efforts to promote partnerships between the public and private sectors in infrastructure, housing and transport.

The two sides also discussed ways of consolidating their relevant cooperation and exchanging expertise.

Sheikh Nasser said the projects implemented by the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure aim to meet the needs of various regions and keep pace with the rapid growth witnessed by the country, improve quality of life and establish high-quality infrastructure and reinforce the country’s international competitiveness and future approach.

Udine highlighted his admiration for the UAE’s significant efforts to launch developmental projects that will enable it to occupy leading international positions, lauding the efforts of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure and the country’s key achievements across all geographic regions.

The visit underscores the importance of cooperation and benefits from the distinguished experiences and best government practices of both countries, he added.



