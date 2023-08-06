Japan's crude oil imports from the United Arab Emirates amounted to 25.63 million barrels in June 2023, or 37.4 percent of total imports, the Natural Resources and Energy Agency of Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said.

During June, Japan's total crude oil imports were 68.5 million barrels, of which 66.7 million, or 97.3 percent, were provided by the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, and Oman.

Saudi Arabia was the top oil provider to Japan, with 41.4 percent of total imports in June, making it with the UAE the source of more than three-quarters of Japan's crude oil needs, which is crucial for the country's energy security.