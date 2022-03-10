The Spanish government will pass measures to cut energy prices in the country if the European Union leaders do not agree on common measures in that sense, Budget Minister Maria Jesus Montero said on Thursday.

"If no common measures are agreed (during the Versailles summit), the government of Spain will pass its own ones," Montero said in an interview with TV station TVE.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine last month has pushed oil and gas prices through the roof all over Europe, where prices of electricity are tied to fuels'. EU leaders are scheduled to meet in Versailles near Paris to discuss joint actions on Ukraine and energy markets.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by Emma Pinedo)



