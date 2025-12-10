Plenitude inaugurates the Caparacena solar project in Chimeneas (Granada) at a ceremony attended also by institutional representatives, including the Secretary General of Energy of the Junta de Andalucía and the Mayors of Chimeneas and of Ventas de Huelma.

The project, one of the most significant in the company’s portfolio in Spain, covers 264 hectares and comprises three photovoltaic parks of 50 MW each.

The complex, which incorporates over 274,000 bifacial modules and has a total installed capacity of 150 MWp will be able to generate approximately 320 GWh of electricity annually.

In compliance with the requirements established for the project authoriSation process, during the construction of the plant, several measures were implemented to protect the natural environment and preserve the soil.

In April 2024, archaeological monitoring works at the solar plant led to the discovery of an Iberian necropolis dating back to the 6th century BC, where funerary ceramic urns and period artefacts were found. This allowed to preserve a historic finding, contributing to the protection and enhancement of Andalusia’s cultural heritage.

“The commissioning of Caparacena not only strengthens our deep commitment to Andalusia but also celebrates a historic archaeological discovery that connects our project with the heritage of the territory. With a national portfolio of nearly 1,5 GW of installed capacity, we continue to promote renewable solutions, supporting responsible development of the landscape and its history.” stated Mariangiola Mollicone, Head of Western Europe Renewables and Managing Director of Plenitude Renovables Spain.

