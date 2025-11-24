Muscat: Ophiolite Oman LLC – part of the well-known Omani business house A Mohamed & Ahmed Al Khonji Group Co. - has signed a strategic agreement with Spain’s Windtechnic Engineering to cooperate in the manufacturing and supply of wind towers for renewable energy projects in the Sultanate of Oman.

This partnership aligns with the objectives of Oman Vision 2040 and the national strategy aimed at diversifying energy sources by focusing on sustainable and renewable solutions. The collaboration brings together Ophiolite Oman’s expertise in engineering and precast concrete production with Windtechnic’s extensive experience in the design and construction of wind towers, thereby contributing to the development of renewable energy infrastructure and supporting the country’s transition toward clean energy.

Tariq bin Najeeb Al Khonji, Managing Director of Ophiolite Oman, stated that this partnership reflects the company’s commitment to supporting the national direction toward renewable energy, emphasizing that the project represents a strategic step toward localizing advanced technologies in the field of wind tower manufacturing in alignment with the targets of Oman Vision 2040.

He added that this partnership will enhance local content through the transfer of knowledge and advanced technologies to the Omani market, and through the development of national talent in wind tower manufacturing and related industrial processes. The project is also expected to create direct employment opportunities for Omani youth in engineering, production, and operations, while strengthening national capabilities in managing advanced industrial projects.

Market studies indicate that the wind tower manufacturing sector in the Sultanate of Oman is valued at approximately RO 120 million, positioning it as one of the most promising components of the national green economy and fully aligned with the country’s economic diversification and clean energy objectives.

Windtechnic, headquartered in San Sebastián, Spain, is recognized as one of the world’s leading companies in the engineering and design of hybrid concrete wind towers for wind energy projects. Its expertise spans structural design, manufacturing, and supervision of tower installation at project sites around the world. Through this partnership, the two companies aim to introduce state-of-the-art technologies and international standards into the Omani market, while strengthening local capabilities within the renewable energy sector.

Álvaro Landera, General Manager of Windtechnic Engineering, stated that the cooperation with Ophiolite Oman represents an important step toward localizing clean energy solutions in the Sultanate, noting that the project opens new prospects for regional collaboration in wind tower manufacturing and in developing local technical competencies in line with the highest global standards.

The project will be implemented through industrial phases that include design, preparation, and the establishment of production lines, with operations scheduled to commence in the first quarter of 2026.

Caption:

Tariq bin Najeeb Al Khonji, Managing Director of Ophiolite Oman, signing the partnership agreement with Álvaro Landera, General Manager of Windtechnic Engineering, recently

