South Korea and Egypt are seeking to expand their cooperation in the electricity and renewable energy sectors, according to a recent meeting between South Korean Ambassador Kim Yonghyon and Egypt’s Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy, Mahmoud Essmat.

Ambassador Kim lauded the Ministry’s vital role in Egypt’s economic development and public welfare through its energy policies and power supply. He acknowledged the successful ongoing collaboration between the two countries in nuclear power and renewable energy projects and expressed a desire to expand this partnership into areas including energy storage systems (ESS), smart grids, and energy efficiency initiatives.

Ambassador Kim stressed the significance of the El Dabaa nuclear power project, emphasizing its crucial role in Egypt’s energy diversification strategy and its fight against climate change. He praised the close cooperation and partnership between the participating Korean company and the Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy.

In the field of green energy, Ambassador Kim praised the Egyptian government’s efforts to become a global leader in renewable energy and green hydrogen. He highlighted Korean companies’ world-class technology and expertise in these areas and cited renewable energy, green hydrogen, and green ammonia projects being developed by Korean firms in the Ain Sokhna region.

Expressing confidence in the successful progress and further expansion of green energy cooperation, Ambassador Kim also noted that energy is a key focus of the South Korean government’s development cooperation. He suggested exploring projects funded by Korea’s Economic Development Cooperation Fund (EDCF).

Minister Essmat recognized South Korea as a vital partner in the power and energy sectors, commending its technological advancements and experience. He expressed optimism for future collaboration, particularly in renewable energy and green hydrogen, emphasizing the importance of successfully implementing ongoing projects and strengthening the energy partnership between the two nations.

© 2024 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

