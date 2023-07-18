Jeddah: The Saline Water Conversion Corporation (SWCC) and the Japanese Shinshu University signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in the field of developing seawater desalination during a Saudi-Japanese roundtable meeting.



The signing was attended by the Minister of Investment, Eng. Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih, Japan's Ambassador to the Kingdom, Fumio Iwai, and several officials from both sides.



The MoU aims to develop reverse osmosis technologies for seawater and related processes, improve pollution resistance and energy consumption, and expel salts from washing processes for osmosis technologies, in addition to developing innovative technologies, such as Zero liquid discharge (ZLD), micro membranes, and seawater mining technologies.



The two sides will also cooperate in using advanced environmentally friendly renewable energy for water applications and any other field agreed upon by both parties.