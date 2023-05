Saudi Arabian mining company Ma'aden announced on Thursday that it has exported its first shipments of low-carbon blue ammonia to China, according to a statement.

Ma’aden signed an agreement to supply 25,000 tonnes of blue ammonia to China's Shenghong Petrochemicals and the first shipment left on Thursday from Saudi's Ras Al Khair port, the statement added.

