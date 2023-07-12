Riyadh – Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Company and National Water Company (NWC) inked an operational contract at a value of SAR 28.97 million.

Alkhorayef Water will handle the works related to the operation and maintenance of water projects in Hafar Al Batin suburbs for 36 months, according to a bourse filing.

The listed company highlighted that the agreement reflected on its financial results during the second quarter (Q2) of 2023.

The awarding and signing dates for the deal were 26 January and 11 July 2023, respectively.

Last June, the two companies penned a SAR 35.38 million contract, under which they joined forces for the operations and maintenance of an environmental service network in Madinah.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).