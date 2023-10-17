Riyadh - Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Company was awarded a SAR 64.19 million project contract with the National Water Company (NWC) on 15 October 2023.

Under the agreement, the listed firm will carry out full operation and maintenance of the water projects in the cities and villages of the Jazan region for 36 months, according to a bourse disclosure.

Alkhorayef Water pointed out that the project will reflect on its income statements during the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2023. The company also indicated that it will disclose any future developments regarding the agreement in due time.

Last September, the Saudi Water Partnership Company and a consortium including Alkhorayef Water signed a deal at a value of SAR 7.78 billion.

