The CEO of the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD), Sultan bin Abdulrahman Al-Marshad, today signed a development loan agreement with the Prime Minister of Belize, John Antonio Briceño. The agreement, provided by the Saudi Fund for Development for $77 million, aims to finance the construction of a solar power plant in Belize.

The signing ceremony was attended by Christopher Coy, the Belizean Minister of Finance, Economic Development, and Investment, along with several officials from both sides.

The agreement reflects the Fund's commitment to supporting sustainable development in developing countries and small island states globally. Since its establishment in 1975, the SFD has successfully implemented over 700 projects and development programs in 90 countries.

The project's primary objective is to build a 60-megawatt solar power plant, complete with the supply and equipment of solar panels, to reduce emissions in the energy sector by an estimated 60,000 tons of carbon dioxide annually through system efficiency and consumption. Moreover, the project is expected to have a significant impact on stimulating social growth and creating direct and indirect job opportunities. It will also enhance the quality of electricity and promote environmental sustainability by addressing climate change through the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.

Belizean Prime Minister Briceño said, "The solar power plant project comes at the right time, as Belize deems it necessary to increase its production of solar energy due to economic inflation, and most importantly, the project is in line with our country's policy to focus on supporting renewable energy, and this brings many benefits to Belize including cost savings, energy independence, environmental sustainability, job creation, and improved access to electricity for rural communities."

For his part, SFD CEO Sultan bin Abdulrahman Al-Marshad said: "The agreement represents an important step towards strengthening the existing development cooperation between the Fund and Belize, to contribute to the development of the clean energy sector in Belize, and to meet the basic needs of the population in enhancing access to electricity, and limiting the effects of global climate change, as well as promoting Belize's economic and social growth."