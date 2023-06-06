Riyadh: SABIC Agri-Nutrients, a public joint-stock company owned 50.1% by SABIC, has successfully dispatched the first commercial shipment of low-carbon ammonia to Taiwan Fertilizer Company.



SABIC Agri-Nutrients CEO Eng. Abdulrahman Shamsaddin said: "The export of low-carbon ammonia reflects the company's commitment to providing low-carbon solutions to its customers and helping them achieve their goals aimed at achieving net zero emissions in various areas such as the transition to clean energy, fertilizer solutions, and low-carbon chemicals."



Shamsaddin stated that before this shipment, the company had already delivered shipments to various markets, including Japan, South Korea, and India, as part of its ambition to establish itself as a frontrunner in the low-carbon ammonia market.



He added, "The company is looking forward to achieving a transformation in its business to contribute to facing pressing global challenges through effective carbon management, explaining that its growth strategy is based on a circular carbon economy that aims to re-utilize carbon-containing products along value chains.