​Doha, Qatar: QatarEnergy signed a long-term urea supply agreement with Koch Fertilizer LLC., a leading US-based fertilizer producer and supplier.

The 15-year supply agreement, starting in July 2024, stipulates the supply of up to 0.74 million tons per annum (MTPA) of urea to Koch Fertilizer. Under this agreement, urea of Qatari origin will be supplied into the agricultural sectors of the US and other international markets.

His Excellency Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, the Minister of State for Energy Affairs, the President and CEO of QatarEnergy, said: “We are delighted to announce the signing of this long-term sales agreement with one of our valued partners, solidifying our longstanding relationship with Koch Fertilizer. This agreement marks a significant step in advancing synergy and cooperation and fostering mutual growth and value for both sides.”

On his part, Mark Luetters, Senior Vice President of Koch Industries and President of Koch Fertilizer said: “QatarEnergy has been a cherished partner of Koch Fertilizer for more than a decade and we are thrilled to cement our mutually beneficial relationship for years to come. The agreement aligns with Koch Fertilizer’s long-term vision and presents an exciting opportunity to better serve our customers.”

This agreement highlights QatarEnergy’s strategy in establishing longstanding relationships with reliable leaders of the Fertilizers industry and its commitment to support the global agricultural sector.

Koch Fertilizer LLC is a subsidiary of Koch Industries with fertilizer plants in North America, Trinidad and Tobago, and Morocco; and distribution facilities and terminals located in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Australia, and other international markets.

Qatar is the world’s second largest global exporter of urea, with QatarEnergy’s affiliate, Qatar Fertilizer Company (QAFCO) being the world’s largest integrated single-site producer of urea and ammonia.

