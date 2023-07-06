Saudi Arabia - Petromin, a leading multi-modal mobility solutions provider, has announced the opening of its state-of-the-art service centre, in Saudi futuristic city NEOM which will cater to the rapidly growing number of trucks, heavy machinery and other vehicles within the mega development.

Ideally located between NEOM's key projects, the Heavy Machinery & Truck Service Center is equipped with cutting-edge technologies and facilities management solutions such as a dedicated water recycling plant and solar energy generation system, said Petromin in a statement.

In addition to the vehicle mainenance service, the facility will also have retail and F&B spaces, to offer customers a wide range of suitable dining and shopping options, it stated.

Operating in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia since 1968, it started building its name as producer of lubricants in the region which grew overtime into a large mobility solutions provider.

Today, with a 6,000-strong workforce, Petromin operates one of the world's largest networks of vehicle maintenance facilities, with over 800 touch points in the Mena and select Asian regions.

In partnership with NEOM, the sustainable region taking shape in northwest Saudi Arabia, Petromin said it is set to redefine maintenance performance to meet the ever-increasing demand from the workers building the NEOM region including the breathtaking regional project of "THE LINE".

The new service centre offers a full suite of services, including preventive maintenance, diagnostics, and suspension work. To provide safe and convenient fueling solutions for all types of vehicles, an advanced vehicle fueling station, including EV charging bays and in the coming years, hydrogen refueling dispensers, will be part of its operations.

As NEOM continues to thrive and take shape at an accelerated pace, the need for top-notch maintenance and repairs for the heavy vehicles to be performed on a timely basis has become paramount, said a senior official.

"The partnership between NEOM and Petromin brings together unparalleled expertise, resources, and opportunities," remarked Kalyana Sivagnanam, the Group CEO of Petromin.

"As an industry leader, Petromin recognizes the vast opportunities and the immense impact this collaboration holds for the region's sustainable growth, economic vitality, and global standing. Petromin' s unwavering dedication to excellence, its exceptional expertise and absolute commitment to quality will support NEOM in achieving its ambitious vision," he added.

