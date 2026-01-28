Oman’s oil exports recorded a slight decrease of 0.1 per cent by the end of December 2025, reaching 307,960,900 barrels compared to 308,422,100 barrels during the same period in 2024, according to preliminary statistics issued by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

The average price of oil recorded a 12.1 per cent decline, standing at $71 per barrel by the end of December 2025, compared to $80.8 per barrel during the same period in 2024, reported ONA.

Conversely, the average daily production of oil saw a slight increase of 0.9 per cent, reaching 1,002,000 barrels per day by the end of December 2025, compared to 992,600 barrels per day during the same period of the previous year.

Total oil production in the Sultanate of Oman rose slightly by 0.7 per cent, recording 365,754,400 barrels by the end of December 2025, compared to 363,288,500 barrels during the same period in 2024.

