Oman plans to drive investment in green mobility with more charging stations for electric vehicles (EV) in two years.

The sultanate more than double the number of charging stations from the current 100 to 300 by 2025.

Khamis Mohammed Al Shamakhi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology for Transport, made the announcement at the Special Economic Zone in Duqm (SEZAD), reported Oman News Agency.

The rollout will cover all governates across the sultanate, said Al Shamakhi, with the possibility of creating a green transit corridor for heavy vehicles that will link Oman’s Sohar Port to oil concession areas.

Oman, which announced its participation at COP28 being held from November 30 until December 12 at Expo City Dubai, has also been working new car dealerships across the sultanate to import EVs directly from a wider pool of manufacturers to provide more cost-effective options to residents.

Currently, 400 EVs are being driven on Oman roads, according to Al Shamakhi, who added that the country’s drive to achieve zero carbon neutrality by 2050 is on track, with the transport sector responsible for 18% of the sultanate’s greenhouse gas emissions.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Seban Scaria)

bindu.rai@lseg.com