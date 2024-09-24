Bahrain -The Bahrain Chamber joined forces with Powerlec Bahrain 2024, a leading international trade fair and conference dedicated to solar, renewables, storage, power, and electrical industries.

This partnership underscores Bahrain’s commitment to a clean energy future, aligning with Vision 2030.

Mohamed Alkooheji, second vice chairman of Bahrain Chamber, officially inaugurated Powerlec Bahrain 2024 at the Crowne Plaza. In his keynote address, Mr Alkooheji emphasised Bahrain’s pioneering role in sustainable practices and its efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The three-day expo, organised by Verifair, features a conference themed ‘Bahrain’s Net Zero Ambition – Unfolding Renewables, Green Hydrogen for a Sustainable, Decarbonized Economy.’

Fareed Bader, chairman of the industry and energy committee at the chamber, highlighted Bahrain’s early adoption of renewable energy strategies and its contributions to global sustainability. He cited the US Government’s International Trade Administration (ITA) report, which recognised Bahrain’s achievement of its energy efficiency target six years ahead of schedule.

Key partners of Powerlec Bahrain 2024 include the Dubai Renewable Energy Business Group (DREBG), Dubai Chamber of Commerce, and the Middle East Solar Industry Association (MESIA).

Bahrain’s focus on solar, wind, and waste-to-energy projects aligns with its ambitious renewable energy targets. The country aims to produce 280 megawatts of electricity from renewables by 2025 and increase this to 710 megawatts by 2035.

